Faith and Fashion: How ICONS Clothing Brand Found Its Purpose

In a world where business success often relies on trends and profits, ICONS Clothing Brand stands out by embracing something deeper—faith and purpose.

At just 19 years old, Jerry Joseph, the founder of ICON, has already experienced the highs and lows of running a brand. What started as a promising business soon faced a heavy decline in sales, forcing him to re-evaluate his approach. “We slowly transitioned into faith, but with one foot in and one foot out,” Jerry admitted. “Early last year, we realized a heavy decline in sales. We ended up just reevaluating everything, and we came to a conclusion to try the faith thing full fledge.”

One of the biggest lessons Jerry learned was the importance of alignment—not just in personal relationships, but in business partnerships too. “We were unequally yoked as partners. I know a lot of people speak about that in a relationship aspect, but it's very important in the business aspect as well,” he explained. “At that time, it was more one sided on who had faith and stuff like that. So my head was somewhere and his was another.”

But when he decided to fully submit to faith and dedicate ICONS to God, everything changed. “The enemy can also give you things. But the thing with that is, when you strengthen things in the world, you weaken your spirit. And that's what was happening to us. God showed us and He killed off that portion of the brand so He can birth this new thing in us.”

Jerry’s personal transformation happened fast—so fast that even he was surprised. “I got baptized on September 28, and maybe a month or two before that, I made the decision to fully submit myself to God. So it’s just been six or seven months.”

Now, ICONS Clothing Brand is preparing for an exciting new launch—one that fully reflects its faith-driven mission. To find ICONS follow their Instagram @icons.fla or their website at iconsfla.com.

ICONS isn’t just a clothing brand—it’s a testament to faith, growth, and trusting God’s purpose. And for Jerry, this is just the beginning.