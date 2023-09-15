Fall adventures for family and pets

Reality TV Stars, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, joined Inside South Florida to share how to make your family pets happy.

“We teamed up with Purina Prime Dog Treats, and we put together this everyday adventure guide,” says Fletcher. “It's just us sharing our experiences that we do with our dogs every day, and these daily activities are very easy and very attainable. The goal is really just to empower other dog owners to infuse that same excitement and that same exploration into their dogs’ lives.”

For more information, visit Purina.com/primeadventure

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Purina Prime.