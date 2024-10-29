Fall Beauty and Wellness Essentials to Refresh Your Routine

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Yesi Style. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The fall season is the perfect time to recharge your beauty and wellness routine. Lifestyle expert Yesi De Avila joined Inside South Florida to share some top products to help you glow from the inside out.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare: DermInfusions Blur and Repair Cream

This ultra-hydrating cream combines hyaluronic acid, peptides, resveratrol, ceramides, and shea butter to deeply hydrate, smooth fine lines, and improve skin elasticity. Perfect for no-makeup days or under makeup for a satin matte finish. Available at Sephora.com for $68.

Linnea Aromatic Candles: Mists and Diffusers

Redefine your space with Linnea's luxurious hand-poured candles, diffusers, aromatic mists, lotions, and washes. Their signature seasonal scents are ideal for creating a cozy, inviting atmosphere and make thoughtful holiday gifts. For more information, visit linneaandco.com.

Nutrafol Holiday Bundle

Known as the top dermatologist-recommended hair growth brand, Nutrafol’s holiday bundle offers a complete hair health routine. This limited-edition set includes two months of hair growth supplements and a hair serum, available at $299. A great gift for anyone in your life! For more information, visit nutrafol.com/giftguide.

Borghese Crema Saponetta Creme Cleanser: Advance Fango Active Mud Mask

Keep your skin refreshed with Borghese’s Crema Saponetta, a gentle cleansing cream that lathers to dissolve surface impurities, and Fango, a revitalizing mud mask for a weekly deep cleanse. Find Borghese products on borghese.com, Amazon, and Macy’s.

These fall essentials are perfect for enhancing your beauty routine and make fantastic gifts for the upcoming holidays! For more information, follow Yesi on Instagram @yesistylemedia or visit yesi.style.