Fall beauty essentials to beat the SoFlo heat

Lifestyle Expert, Yesi De Avila, joined Inside South Florida to share beauty finds to elevate your regimen this fall.

“Olay Hyaluronic Body Wash and the Olay Hyaluronic Body Lotion has been a game changer,” says De Avila. “Crafted by Olay skin experts, this tool infuses skin with the nourishing ingredients that really leave your skin hydrated and healthy looking.” Find these items at major retailers.

The heat in SoFlo can leave you wet and smelly. Having the right antiperspirant can help to boost your self-confidence.

“The Secret Clinical Antiperspirant Deodorant has 72 hours of clinically proven sweat and odor protection,” says De Avila. “It is three times the stress and sweat protection versus the protection required by an ordinary antiperspirant.” Find this product at Target and major retailers.

Applying sunscreen is an absolute top priority. De Avila recommends Elta MD.

“Now, summer might be over but it’s still important to wear sunscreen and my favorite is Elta MD,” says De Avila. “I love that it comes in three different types of clear tinted SPF 46 and SPF 40.” Find these items at EltaMD.com

For more information, visit Yesi.Style

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Yesi Style.