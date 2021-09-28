Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Fall beauty, health, and wellness

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:35 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 10:35:50-04

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with some amazing Fall beauty, health, and wellness products to help you transition from Summer to Fall.

AleveX is a new line of topical pain relief products containing active ingredients menthol and camphor from the makers of Aleve. AleveX™ products provide temporary relief of minor aches and pains of muscles and joints, offering a targeted application that is fast, powerful, and long-lasting.

Iconic London is one of the hottest brands from the UK and is known for giving the perfect glow. There are four universal shades so you can't go wrong. This is a makeup artist favorite, worn by Ariana Grande, the Kardashians, Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, and many others! Concentrated and versatile, it can be added to foundation, primer, or moisturizer for a sheer, subtle glow.

Instant Knockout is a direct-to-consumer fitness supplement that is a go-to weight loss support product for professional athletes and general consumers. The products are trusted by pro athletes, are vegan friendly, and are manufactured in FDA and cGMP certified facilities.

Get a great pedicure without leaving your home. The Kerasal -triple-layered cotton masks are infused with tea tree oil, chamomile, shea butter, and aloe to gently exfoliate and deeply moisturize feet.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors