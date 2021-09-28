Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with some amazing Fall beauty, health, and wellness products to help you transition from Summer to Fall.

AleveX is a new line of topical pain relief products containing active ingredients menthol and camphor from the makers of Aleve. AleveX™ products provide temporary relief of minor aches and pains of muscles and joints, offering a targeted application that is fast, powerful, and long-lasting.

Iconic London is one of the hottest brands from the UK and is known for giving the perfect glow. There are four universal shades so you can't go wrong. This is a makeup artist favorite, worn by Ariana Grande, the Kardashians, Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, and many others! Concentrated and versatile, it can be added to foundation, primer, or moisturizer for a sheer, subtle glow.

Instant Knockout is a direct-to-consumer fitness supplement that is a go-to weight loss support product for professional athletes and general consumers. The products are trusted by pro athletes, are vegan friendly, and are manufactured in FDA and cGMP certified facilities.

Get a great pedicure without leaving your home. The Kerasal -triple-layered cotton masks are infused with tea tree oil, chamomile, shea butter, and aloe to gently exfoliate and deeply moisturize feet.