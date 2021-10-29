Watch
Fall Beauty, Health, and Wellness, with Megan Thomas Head

Posted at 9:55 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 09:55:38-04

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with some amazing Fall Beauty, Health, and Wellness products to help you transition from Summer to Fall.

Keep that Summer glow all the way through Fall with the Curel Facial Milk. Help improve the skin barrier’s natural function and protect from any dryness by replenishing your ceramide reservoir with the lightweight Moisture Facial Milk.

You may start feeling more tired as it gets darker earlier. Get the extra boost of energy you need without any of the jitters with Celsius. Celsius is a better for you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. It has zero sugar and is made with premium ingredients like Ginger, Green Tea, and Guarana – none of the bad stuff, just the essential energy you need.

Kindra is a modern wellness brand for menopause essentials. Kindra’s Core Supplement, available at OurKindra.com, is formulated with Ashwagandha to manage stress responses, combat fatigue, improve focus, strengthen cognitive health, and boost libido.

Lotrimin is the number 1 over-the-counter antifungal brand. Lotrimin’s preventative care line wants to help you step confidently wherever you go this Fall. There's medicated powder to keep your feet dry and protected.

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

