Fall DIY Essentials: Energy Savings, Tools, Pools, and Pizza!

As the temperatures drop, it’s the perfect time for DIY projects, energy savings, and even planning a dream pool. Design experts, Chip Wade and Kathryn Emery joined Inside South Florida to share some products that can help make your home projects this fall a little easier.

DAP has introduced a game-changing insulation product, the 20-ounce Wall and Cavity Foam Spray. Ideal for DIY enthusiasts, this new can’s maneuverability makes it easier to reach tight spaces, sealing and insulating attics, crawl spaces, and more, potentially saving homeowners on energy bills throughout fall and winter. For more information, visit DAP.com.

Next, a toolkit essential that everyone should have: The Zircon SudSensor HD55. Zircon, a trusted brand with 50 years in the industry, has created a stud sensor that not only finds wooden and metal studs but also detects live wires to ensure safe hanging. This compact, affordable tool (under $20) is perfect for heavier items like TVs and artwork, making it a practical holiday gift for any DIYer. The Zircon SudSensor HD55 is available at Home Depot.

For those considering a pool installation, Latham Pools offers an innovative fiberglass option that installs in days rather than months, compared to traditional concrete pools. Smooth, durable, and requiring fewer chemicals, fiberglass pools provide aesthetic appeal with customization options like ledges and water features. For more information, visit getoutofthestoneage.com.

October is also National Pizza Month, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with the Halo Versa 16 portable pizza oven. Equipped with dual burners and a rotating stone for even cooking, this portable oven is easy to use and clean, making it perfect for family nights or tailgating.

For more information on these DIY essentials, visit BeTheBestHome.com. Happy fall!