Fall Drinks for a Halloween Soiree with Paul Zahn

Entertainment Expert, Paul Zahn, joined Inside South Florida to share some fall-themed beverage options.

“Apothic Wines are a powerhouse in flavor intensity and they're accessibly priced,” says Zahn. “We have a delicious Apothic red, we have a Cabernet Sauvignon, we have a Pinot Noir and so much more. But since it's Halloween, Apothic has teamed up with Huluween for a pair to share. If you go to Apothic.com, you're gonna find everything you need to host the perfect Halloween soiree.” To purchase, visit Apothic.com

If you’re looking to mix autumn with tropical flavors, look no further than Koe Kombucha.

“This is a fruit forward functional beverage filled with vitamin C and billions of probiotics for that gut health,” says Zahn. “It is low in sugar and only 25 calories per can and is made with organic fruit juice. And my favorite part, you know a lot of those kombuchas have that vinegary taste and feel? Not Koe Kombucha and they have some fabulous flavors including watermelon and tropical.” Available at Walmart and Amazon

To keep yourself refreshed during all your fall festivities, there's no better choice than Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water.

“This is a crisp and refreshing water that has 9.5 pH in it, and it's filled with electrolyte minerals,” says Zahn. “Athletes love it, people love it, I love it and I barely workout. Something else I love about perfect hydration Alkaline water is the packaging is sustainably made and recyclable.” Available at CVS and Amazon

And to round off the season with delightful beverages, Oli Pop is an excellent soda alternative that will leave you craving more.

Oli Pop is a delicious soda that is low in sugar around three to five grams per can,” says Zahn. “It also has nine grams of plant-based fiber. And the best part, it has some prebiotics in there for your gut health. Oli Pop makes a wide variety of flavors. My favorite being the root beer, but they also have a classic grape which is Halloween. So, we're calling it ghoulish grape.” To purchase, visit DrinkOlipop.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Taylor Made Prods.