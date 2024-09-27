Fall Entertaining Essentials with Expert Paul Zahn

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Taylor Made Productions. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Fall is officially here, and there’s no better way to celebrate the season than with the perfect entertaining essentials! Joining Inside South Florida all the way from West Hollywood, California, is entertaining expert Paul Zahn, ready to share his top picks for fall dinnerware, beverages, and snacks.

Elegant Dinnerware by Stone Lain

Paul kicked things off with stylish dinnerware from Stone Lain. "They blend simplicity with elegance, and their versatile designs are perfect for any occasion," he shared. Showcasing two collections, Luna and Selena, Paul highlighted their chic porcelain finishes. The Luna collection’s offset design is perfect for everything from casual brunches to formal dinner parties, while the modern matte black of the Selena collection adds a bold, elegant touch to any table. Available at major retailers like Amazon and Wayfair, Stone Lain makes it easy to elevate your fall dining experience. For more information, visit StoneLain.co.

Gut-Friendly Sodas by Olipop

Next on Paul’s list is Olipop, a better-for-you soda packed with prebiotics to support gut health. With only 35-50 calories and 3-5 grams of sugar per can, Olipop is a refreshing alternative to traditional sodas. Paul highlighted some great flavors like Crisp Apple and Citrus Rush, the latter featuring a hint of caffeine for an extra boost. Perfect for both adults and kids, Olipop brings a healthy twist to fall gatherings. You can learn more at drinkolipop.com.

Italian Red Wine for Fall

For wine lovers, Paul recommends Feudi di San Gregorio Rubrato, an Italian red from Southern Italy’s Campania region. This sustainably-made wine, priced at just $24, pairs perfectly with fall dishes like eggplant parmesan and steak. With dark fruit notes and a fruity balsamic finish, it’s ideal for gifting or enjoying at any fall soirée. For more information, visit wine.com.

Delicious Hummus by Lantana

Finally, Paul introduced Lantana Hummus, known for using fresh ingredients and offering a range of seasonal flavors. “We’ve got some great options like Sriracha Carrot, Black Bean, and even Pumpkin Spice Hummus,” Paul shared. Whether for a charcuterie board or as a snack, Lantana Hummus is available at Publix and is the perfect plant-forward option for any fall gathering.

Follow Paul Zahn for More

For more entertaining tips, be sure to follow Paul on Instagram at @paulzahn. From dinnerware to drinks and delicious hummus, Paul has your fall entertaining needs covered!