Fall essentials for home and family with Lifestyle Expert, Josh McBride

Fall is upon us and Entertainment and Lifestyle Expert, Josh McBride, joined Inside South Florida to share must-haves to bring the change in the season in with ease.

“Scent Styling is the fresh new design concept from the fragrance experts at Febreze that involves arranging different scents for every rooms’ purpose, mood and odors,” says McBride. “Febreze Air makes it easy to find the perfect scents to turn your spaces into sanctuaries.” Find these products at retailers nationwide or ScentStyling.com

Prepare the entire family for the cooler months of the year with a new fall wardrobe from JCPenney’s New Frye and Co. clothing brand.

“The collection offers Western-inspired apparel, footwear, handbags and accessories,” says McBride. “The collection is available in sizes XS through 3X, and men's big and tall is also available at an accessible price point.” Find these items at JCPenney.com

Fall is the start of cold and flu season and having a great cough syrup on hand is a parent’s priority.

Zarbee’s Children's Cough Syrups are specially formulated for the specific needs of children ages two and up,” says McBride. “Zarbee’s Children's Cough Syrups are formulated with dark honey that helps soothe coughs associated with dry throat, hoarseness, irritants and other scientifically supported ingredients.” Find these items at Amazon.com, CVS and Walmart.

Complement your children’s at-school learning at home with the Switcheroo Coding Crew.

“Kids engage in fun-filled rescue missions with a three-in-one robot vehicle that transforms into community helpers found around town such as police, firefighters or construction workers,” says McBride. “This screen-free coding toy encourages their imagination and promotes early STEM skills.” Find this product at Amazon.com

For more information, visit @JoshyMcB

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by JMM Consulting.

