Fall essentials with Event & Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell

It is officially fall and a change in the season calls for a change in our wardrobe, skin care regimens and daily routines. Event & Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, joined Inside South Florida to prepare us for fall with this season’s must-haves.

“The JLO Jennifer Lopez Margie Booty and Wrigley Booty is the perfect way to elevate your fall looks,” says O’Donnell. “You can rock the Margie Platform Booty with black faux leather or rock a hiker-inspired silhouette with the Wrigley Booty.” Find these items at DSW or DSW.com

If you need to replenish your contact lens supply, O’Donnell has a brand that will ship these products directly to your home.

“There's finally a daily contact lens that's great for our dynamic lifestyle exclusively at GlassesUSA.com,” says O’Donnell. “Their VISTA Plus Contact Lenses are made with hyaluronic acid for moisture, lubrication and all day comfort.” Find this product at GlassesUSA.com

A change in the weather can modify your skincare needs.

“The Obagi Clinical Skincare is specifically designed for pre-juvenation, which is a combination of prevention and rejuvenation, to address all of our skincare concerns that we have today,” says O’Donnell. “There are three lines of products to choose from.” Find these products at Obagi.com

Offer your guests a warm and delicious accompaniment during any holiday meal with Canyon Bakehouse Gluten-free Rolls.

“They baked delicious breads, bagels, buns, and light and fluffy pull apart rolls,” says O’Donnell. “They're available in two flavors, including the Brioche-style Sweet Rolls and the Hawaiian Sweet Rolls.” Find these items at Publix or CanyonGlutenFree.com

Accessorize your fall wardrobe staples with a new sustainable backpack.

“The redefined backpack from Solo's Recycled Collection is designed with a purpose. This backpack is perfect for back-to-school, college or work,” says O’Donnell. “It has a fully padded compartment and fits laptops up to 15.6 inches. It's actually made from recycled plastic bottles.” Find this product at Walmart or Walmart.com

For more information, visit Jamieo.co

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Jamie O’ + Co.