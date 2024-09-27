Fall Fashion with Jon Salas on Inside South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Hello Jon Salas. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Our favorite fashion guru, Jon Salas, joined Inside South Florida to share his fall fashion must-haves. From chic, oversized trends to bold, monochrome looks, Jon’s got everything we need to keep our wardrobes stylish this season.

Jon kicked things off by highlighting why Macy’s is his go-to spot for fall shopping. With an incredible variety of brands like Donna Karan, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, INC, and Vince Camuto, Macy’s truly is a one-stop shop for everyone. Plus, starting now through October 7th, Macy’s VIP Sale offers extra savings on regular, sale, and clearance items. This is also the perfect opportunity to snag some designer brands at amazing prices!

For the guys, Jon is loving Macy’s private label Mode of One—a collection of stylish, contemporary pieces that make mixing and matching a breeze. Today, Jon modeled an oversized look featuring neutral tones, which he calls a must-have trend for fall. The versatility of these pieces means you can dress them up or down, perfect for everything from a casual brunch to an elevated night out.

Some of the hottest trends Jon highlighted for fall include:



Pops of Color : Add bold, bright hues to your wardrobe, like rich reds and burgundies, for a touch of holiday spirit.

: Add bold, bright hues to your wardrobe, like rich reds and burgundies, for a touch of holiday spirit. Monochrome Outfits : Sleek and sophisticated, monochrome looks are making waves this season.

: Sleek and sophisticated, monochrome looks are making waves this season. Parisian Flair : Inspired by Emily in Paris , long sleeve dresses and chic prints are giving us all the Parisian vibes.

: Inspired by , long sleeve dresses and chic prints are giving us all the Parisian vibes. Metallics : Shine bright with metallics and gold accents, perfect for a night out.

: Shine bright with metallics and gold accents, perfect for a night out. Functional Cargos: Whether satin, silk, or denim, cargos are great for day-to-night transitions, offering both comfort and style.

Want to see these trends in action? Join Jon at Macy’s Aventura Mall this Saturday from 2-4 PM for a fall fashion show. You’ll get to see all the hottest looks for fall, modeled live, and maybe even catch a glimpse of Jon himself on the runway!

To stay updated on the latest fashion tips and trends, follow Jon Salas on Instagram at @hellojonsalas, visit hellojonsalas.com, or join him at Macy’s Aventura for a style-filled afternoon.