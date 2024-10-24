Fall Finds for Home, Skin, and Pet Care

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jamie O’ + Co. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Event and lifestyle expert Jamie O’Donnell stopped by to share her latest recommendations for refreshing your home, skincare, and pet care this fall season.

First on the list were Marshalls and TJ Maxx, offering a wide range of fall home décor essentials. From chic throw pillows to kitchen accents and themed serving dishes, these stores provide the perfect destination for an affordable home refresh. You can shop in-store or online at marshalls.com and tjmaxx.com.

For skincare, Jamie introduced Flexitol Heel Balm and Flexitol Lip Balm, two essentials for keeping skin smooth as the seasons change. The Heel Balm is packed with hydration to extend the time between pedicures, while the Lip Balm delivers softer lips in just one day. Both products are available on Amazon and flexitol.com.

Pet parents were also in luck with Jamie’s introduction of the Shark StainStriker Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, designed to remove stains, odors, and pet hair. It’s available for $169 at sharkclean.com. For whole-home cleaning, Jamie highlighted the Shark CarpetXpert HairPro Pet Carpet Cleaner and the Shark HydroVac MessMaster, both offering powerful suction and stain-removal features for a spotless home.

For more information and direct links to these products, visit jamieo.co or follow Jamie on Instagram at @jamieoandco.