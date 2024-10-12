Fall Getaway Tips: Rachel Rudwall Shares Destinations and Travel Must-Haves for the Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Wyndham and Pure Michigan. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Travel expert Rachel Rudwall recently joined Inside South Florida and shared her favorite fall travel tips, highlighting why this season is perfect for planning a getaway. As the high season winds down, travelers can enjoy fewer crowds, lower prices, and beautiful fall colors, making autumn an ideal time to explore new destinations.

Rachel recommended the Trademark Collection by Wyndham as a reliable choice for accommodations, offering unique properties worldwide and exciting gaming destinations through a partnership with Caesars Rewards. With luxurious amenities and the chance to earn Wyndham Rewards points, these hotels enhance the travel experience. For more information, Rachel suggested visiting trademarkentertainment.com.

For a quintessential fall destination, Rachel pointed to Michigan. With its stunning fall foliage across 19 million acres of forest, Michigan offers scenic drives, local culture, and fresh seasonal flavors. Travelers can explore Michigan’s fall offerings by planning a trip at michigan.org.

Traveling with young children can be challenging, especially with sleep disruptions. Rachel recommended Boiron SleepCalm, a melatonin-free sleep aid suitable for kids aged three and up, available in portable doses. Learn more at boironusa.com.

Finally, Rachel emphasized the importance of travel insurance, particularly for covering unexpected delays or cancellations. She prefers an annual plan that includes medical coverage, providing peace of mind and protecting travel investments. For additional travel tips, Rachel invited viewers to visit tipsontv.com.