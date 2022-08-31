Fall hair care trends with Celebrity Hairstylist Glen Coco

Rejuvenating your hair after those hot summer months is essential, and Celebrity Hairstylist, Glen Coco, joined Inside South Florida to share the top hair care trends for Fall.

“Moving into the colder months, I always see people wearing their hair down a lot more frequently. I see full, bouncy blowouts,” says Coco. “It's really important that everyone is moisturizing their hair and treating their hair with leave-in and deep conditioner.”

Cutting damaged hair isn’t the only solution to restoring your hair’s health and appearance.

“There are so many products that you can use to really cater to your needs. I love Augustinus Bader because they're able to provide solutions,” says Coco. “As a Celebrity Hairstylist, I see people with color damage and heat damage. I'm always looking for a solution to provide to them, and I finally found that.”

