Fall Home Preparation Tips with Angie Hicks from Angi

Angie Hicks, co-founder of Angi, joined Inside South Florida and shared valuable insights on preparing homes for the fall season. As the weather shifts, homeowners can take advantage of this time to organize, declutter, and transition their wardrobes to suit cooler temperatures. Angie emphasized the importance of deep cleaning, seasonal decor updates, and assessing home maintenance needs.

Angie recommended that homeowners begin by inspecting key areas of their homes. This includes checking the roof and scheduling a professional inspection if it has been a few years since the last one. She also advised ensuring proper weather stripping around doors and windows to save on utility costs by preventing drafts. Additionally, Angie stressed the importance of gutter cleaning, often overlooked but vital for directing water away from the home. For safety reasons, she suggested hiring a professional for this task.

As fall progresses, it is also essential to winterize the home. Angie suggested scheduling an HVAC system tune-up and changing air filters. For checking drafts, she recommended a simple candle test near windows and doors, where a flickering flame indicates the need for improved sealing.

Angie invited viewers to visit Angi.com for a fall checklist and more resources to prepare for the season ahead. The website offers tips to help homeowners stay on top of maintenance and avoid unexpected expenses.