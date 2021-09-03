Fall in love during Fall

Fall is here and it is a great time to get out and try a little dating. Matchmaker Devyn Simone stopped by and shared some great dating tips that will make sure love is abundant this season.

In her words, Hot boy and Hot girl summer are over and people are looking to find someone they can cuddle up with throughout fall and into winter. Fall is a great time to start dating since the weather gets a little better, giving people more options of what to do for dates.

Studies show going on activity dates, like an escape room, is more successful than regular dinner dates. Plan for something like an arcade or mini-golf and then go out and grab some food.

Take the time to update your dating profile. If someone didn't match with you after you update your profile the app will cycle you back onto their feed and give them a second chance. Make sure you get some good pictures and show your personality.

If online dating isn't for you, maybe you can jump on the matchmaking trend. Devyn has seen more clients recently and says many people are turning to matchmaking in order to find their perfect pair.