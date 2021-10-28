Fall in love with these products for your beauty and wellness routine

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few great products that will change your Beauty, Health, and Wellness routine.

Take care of your eyes and make sure you can see all the wonderful decorations this holiday season with America's Best. Get your exam, contacts, and eyeglasses from top brands at an affordable price. Shoppers can get two pairs of glasses and an exam for under $70!

RapidLash is rapidly becoming a fan favorite for glamorous and bold lashes. The eyelash enhancing serum will give you visibly thicker and stronger lashes in just 30 days. You can grab it at CVS.

Healthy skin truly starts on the inside and Rae Wellness supplies and extra boost. The Vegan Collagen Boost and the Pre + Pro Biotic capsules have natural ingredients to help you improve your overall wellness. These are also at a great price point so you can add the whole collection to your usual supplements.

Try something new this season with the Gaiam Performance Printed Yoga Mat. These mats are eco friendly with materials that are biodegradable, and keep out germs and smells. These mats will stick with you from your first yoga practice to the last.

