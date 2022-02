Everyone should be in love with their financial standing. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn of Van Horn Law Group has some tips to help you feel the love.

Anyone who's in severe debt should consider filing bankruptcy, which would protect assets like homes, and give them a chance to rebuild their credit.

Getting help from an attorney or law firm can alleviate the stress and pressure from any debt situation. Check out the rest of Chad's team for help with your finances!