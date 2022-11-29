Fall Must Haves

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products for your fall must have needs.

Beautyrest Black Mattress Collection

More and more, people are prioritizing sleep as an essential part of their approach to wellness. Beautyrest Black is a premium mattress collection that delivers an exceptional sleep experience- with a trend-right design. And, luxury isn’t just in the look, it’s also in the feel. Beautyrest Black’s targeted zoned support system reduces motion transfer while providing support where people need it most. It also has plant-based cooling technology to keep you cool and comfortable through the night. Beautyrest Black can be found at Mattress Firm stores nationwide. I highly recommend stopping in and experiencing the premium performance and support for yourself. Learn more at Beautyrest.com

Secret knows that deodorant is a personal choice, so for those who choose to go aluminum free, Secret is proud to offer the Aluminum Free Collection! Secret’s Aluminum Free Deodorant helps eliminate odor instead of just masking it. Made with 3X more odor fighters THAN THE LEADING ALUMINUM FREE DEODORANT, this collection provides triple action odor protection, eliminating odor from the source to keep you feeling fresh and confident.

Aroma360’s Interactive Scenting Kiosk revolutionizes how businesses can utilize scent branding combining scent diffusers into a free- standing LCD display. The ISK is just one Aroma360’s options for businesses looking to harness the power of scent.

