Posted at 4:14 PM, Sep 30, 2021
Lifestyle expert, Jamie O'Donnell, is here with some fall must-haves for the whole family.

First up, update your bedding for a great night's sleep. The Novogratz collection from JC Penny is part of their brand new home collection. You'll find furniture, decor, and exclusive bedding. The comforter and sheet sets come in full and queen size.

Start your day right with Smoothie King's Pumpkin Coffee smoothie. This high-protein drink will satisfy all your Fall flavor cravings, with half the sugar and no artificial flavors or colors.

If you're going to enjoy the outdoors during the cooler weather, make sure you have the Bug Bite Thing. This tool offers instant relief from insect bites, so no more itching and scratching.

Have a healthier option at your next tailgate with ParmCrisps! These cheese snacks are gluten-free, keto-friendly, sugar-free, and completely delicious.

Have a refreshing Fall escape with CoCo Vodka and CoCo Rum. This hard coconut water is made from real coconut water, triple distilled vodka, and a splash of sparkling water. The coconut water brings in natural electrolytes and nutrients!

Trusted Advisors