Fall Travel Destinations with Expert Paul Zahn

Entertainment Expert, Paul Zahn, joined Inside South Florida to share his key fall travel destinations including Palm Springs, Anguilla, and Sint Maarten, that are sure to ease you right into the autumnal season.

“I need good food and beverage,” says Paul Zahn. “I need a little bit of adventure and the third spot, some spa type of situation. So those three pillars make a great way for Paul Zahn.”

For more information, follow Paul Zahn.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Taylor Made Prods.