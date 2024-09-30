Fall Wellness and Self-Care Essentials: A Seasonal Glow-Up

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Yesi Style. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the crispness of fall approaches, it's the perfect time to refresh your wellness and self-care routines. With sweater weather in full swing, here are some top recommendations to keep you feeling fresh, pampered, and ready to take on the season in style.

Secret Whole Body Deodorant

Fall brings cozy layers, and with that, the need for reliable deodorant. Secret's Whole Body Deodorant is designed with every woman in mind. This aluminum-free deodorant provides 72 hours of clinically proven odor protection, making it the perfect go-to for lasting freshness. Available in spray, stick, and cream forms, it comes in three delightful scents. A standout is the Peach and Vanilla Blossom, perfect for adding a sweet, subtle touch to your day. The formula is gynecologist and dermatologist tested and is free from aluminum, baking soda, dyes, phthalates, and parabens. You can confidently apply it everywhere—underarms, chest, thighs, and even toes. Find it at retailers nationwide for $12.99.

The Shop Men's Grooming Line

For the gentlemen, The Shop Men's Grooming Line—created by LeBron James and Maverick Carter through the Spring Hill Company—is here to elevate your fall grooming routine. Offering a range of products from skincare to beard care, The Shop empowers men to embrace personal care. Must-haves include the Face Wash, Face Lotion, and Shave Cream. The Face Wash refreshes and preps your skin for a close shave, while also cleaning away dead skin cells and dirt. Whether you’re clean-shaven, sporting stubble, or rocking a full beard, this wash has you covered. The Face Lotion is a simple yet effective daily moisturizer, keeping your skin hydrated all day long. Available at Walmart.com.

Beachwaver's Pink Catwalk Collection

For those who love beachy waves all year round, The Beachwaver Company has introduced the new Pink Catwalk Collection. This viral, award-winning, patent-rotating curling iron now features a fun pink cheetah print, inspired by New York Fashion Week. Invented by celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa, the collection includes a 1.25-inch barrel for voluminous curls and a 1-inch barrel for classic waves. And the excitement doesn't stop there—Beachwaver is expanding into body care with its new line of products. The Beachwaver Company B. Bungalow Bali Beach Night Body Butter is a true indulgence, featuring an exotic blend of Australian sandalwood, Hawaiian island coconut, and Tahitian vanilla. This luxurious body butter will transport your senses and leave your skin soft and radiant. For more information, visit beachwaver.com.

Fall Getaway to The Catskills

For those in Florida looking to experience a true change of season, a fall getaway to the Catskills in New York might be just what you need. Consider staying at The Henson, a newly renovated getaway hotel with a cozy 16-room Inn and an onsite restaurant offering breathtaking views of the Catskills' autumnal beauty. It’s the perfect place to curl up by the fireplace with a glass of wine and enjoy the culinary delights offered. Even Reese Witherspoon is a fan of this stunning retreat. For more information, visit TheHenson.com.

With these fall essentials, you’re sure to feel refreshed, pampered, and ready to tackle the season ahead. Whether it's keeping fresh with Secret's Whole Body Deodorant, sprucing up your grooming routine with The Shop's men’s line, or indulging in the luxurious Beachwaver body butter, there's something for everyone to enhance their fall self-care. And for those seeking adventure, consider a rejuvenating escape to the picturesque Catskills. For more information, visit @YesiStyleMedia or Yesi.Style.