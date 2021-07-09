Fama Living Furniture offers elegant styles with an artistic flare

If you've been stuck in your home for the last year, you may be tired of looking at the same old furniture you have. You can spruce up the place with a visit to Fama Living Furniture, which offers a fusion of elevated elegance and artistic style.

The boutique stores are located around the world, and all the products are made in Spain. When you enter the showroom you can view their 3,000 fabrics and 150 colors of leather, says owner Michael Miller. You can also see what pieces will look like in your home using the virtual simulator on their website.

There are tons of colors and patterns to choose from, which can be washed in a washing machine. Several of the fabrics are removable which makes it easy to toss in the washer. If there's a bigger accident, you can also get the fabric replaced. Pieces are designed with comfort at the forefront, so they'll be nice and cozy for lounging while making your home look fashionable and elegant.

The modular couches allow you to build them to fit specifically in your home. Miller says these and the recliners are wildly popular due to their comfort and versatility.

Use the virtual simulator here and then head over to the showroom to choose the pieces you want.