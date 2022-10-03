Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Familial tie linked to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy disease

Posted at 1:18 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 13:18:55-04

Genetics can attribute to chronic heart conditions. Dr. Libin Wang, Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Maryland’s School of Medicine, and Gwen Mayes, Patient Advocate, joined Inside South Florida to share the effects of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

“Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is actually the most commonly inherited cardiac condition. It affects people of any age, gender and race. It is an abnormal thickening of the heart muscle,” says Wang. “It actually hinders the blood flow in and out of the heart. When this happens people may feel shortness of breath, chest pain and tightness, racing heartbeat, lightheadedness, or sudden cardiac death.”

If you have a family history of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, you should consult your physician.

“As soon as possible or at your next doctor's visit, you should talk about it with your doctor and share information about your own symptoms, if there are any,” says Wang. “Let the doctor examine you and perform a cardiac exam to see whether you have a murmur, or if further cardiac testing is indicated.”

For more information, visit CouldItBeHCM.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by First Line Media.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors