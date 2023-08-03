Watch Now
Family back-to-school must-haves

Registered Dietician Nutritionist, Mia Syn, joined Inside South Florida to share helpful back-to-school essentials for your family.

“Justin's Honey Almond Butter Squeeze Packs are perfect for protein pack snacking,” says Syn. “You're getting six grams of plant-based protein, three grams of fiber, and high-quality mindfully sourced ingredients.” Find this item at Justins.com

Parents are always on the go and supporting your metabolism is key to your overall wellbeing.

“Metavo is the world's first plant-based metabolism management supplement brand, and it contains the proprietary avocado compound called AvoB that a study suggest can help activate metabolism naturally,” says Syn. Find this product at Metavo.com

For allergy sufferers, NasalGuard may help you fight against the discomfort that comes from allergens.

“It is an airborne particle blocker,” says Syn. “The first and only topical gel that prevents airborne particles from entering the nose.” Find this item at NasalGuard.com

For more information, visit NutritionByMia.com

