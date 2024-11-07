Family Central Opens New Family Support Center in Miami Shores to Empower and Protect Vulnerable Children

After two years of anticipation, Family Central has officially opened its new Family Support Center in Miami Shores, adding a vital resource to its mission of supporting over 20,000 children each year. This new center strengthens Family Central’s commitment to Miami by offering essential services that protect and empower vulnerable children and their families.

The organization’s core mission rests on three pillars:



Foster Care - Providing safe environments for children in need. Early Childhood Education - Building strong educational foundations. Community-Based, Family-Centered Services - The largest arm, offering comprehensive support to families and children.

This new facility will allow staff to work comfortably, welcome clients, and host community meetings. With no debt incurred, this achievement underscores Family Central’s resilience and dedication to sustainable growth.

“Many of our children don't have a voice, they can't vote, they can't advocate for themselves. So us as champions for children, we really need to be out there to ensure that our kids have the right steps to really change their life and to change the trajectory of where they're going,” Kids in Disterss CEO Mark Dhooge shared, emphasizing the organization’s role to champion the most vulnerable members of our community.

For more information on Family Central’s programs and initiatives, visitkidsinc.org orfamilycentral.org.