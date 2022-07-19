Family must-haves for the summer

Packing up the entire family for summer travel can be an overwhelming task. Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, joined Inside South Florida to share family must-haves to ensure everyone is prepared and ready to go.

“The Keter Cool Bar is an all-in-one stylish outdoor side table that features a hidden 7.5-gallon cooler for drinks and snacks,” says O’Donnell. “Keter also makes stylish durable outdoor furniture and storage solutions for our homes.” Find these products on Amazon.com

Summer is a great time to spend outdoors. This season is even better if you can reduce the effects of pesky bug bites.

“Bug Bite Thing is an Amazon number one seller for bug bite relief. It's also reusable, chemical free and great for all ages,” says O’Donnell. “The award-winning product actually uses suction to extract insect saliva and venom from underneath our skin to help alleviate the itching, swelling and pain caused by bites and stings.” Find this item at BugBiteThing.com or at Amazon.com

With all the hustle and bustle during the summer months, staying energized is vital.

“Laird Superfood’s Original Instafuel and Hydrate Coconut Water is a line of high-quality products made with functional plant-based ingredients to help elevate and fuel our day from our morning coffee all the way through our afternoon,” says O’Donnell. “The Original Instafuel is the perfect blend of premium coffee and superfood creamer for on-the-go energy boost and the Hydrate Coconut Water is an all-natural hydration solution with electrolytes and a great taste perfect for summer.” Find this product at LairdSuperfood.com or Amazon.com.

South Florida’s summer weather forecast is sunny and hot. Transitional lens eyewear will help prepare your eyes for the clear and bright skies that come from the sun.

“GlassesUSA.com’s transition lenses are the most advanced light intelligent lenses that automatically adapt to changing light,” says O’Donnell. “The lenses darken outdoors and return to clear indoors. It's like getting two pair in one.” You can find these items at GlassesUSA.com. Also, you can receive 50% off lens upgrades with code Morning50.

Some declare summer as an opportunity to take a respite. Koe Organic Kombucha may help you maintain your health during your downtime.

“It's made with organic fruit juice and billions of live probiotics that offer real immunity benefits. The fruity flavors don't have a traditional sour tastes like other kombucha drinks,” says O’Donnell. “It's also shelf stable and perfect to take on-the-go. You can have it to enjoy at the pool, beach or at a barbecue.” Find this product at DrinkKoe.com

For more information, visit Jamieo.co

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Jamie O’ + Co.