Family Reunion: Love and Hip Hop Edition returns this fall

VH1’s Family Reunion: Love and Hip Hop Edition is back. Star of the show, Amara La Negra, joined Inside South Florida to share what the cast is up to this season.

“You can expect new love connections, drama, fights, and a lot of healing experiences. You'll see some of these celebrities, artists, rappers and singers being vulnerable and showcasing who they really are as a person,” says La Negra. “There were so many amazing people coming together from different franchises. A lot of new friendships came about after this family reunion.”

This season of the franchise was filmed in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

“It really made me feel that I was back home. The people were so humble, the food was great, and the weather was amazing” says La Negra. “It was the best place for us to come together, and that also made it even easier for us to cope with each other and just have a good time.”

“Family Reunion: Love and Hip Hop Edition” airs at 8 p.m. Central Standard Time on VH1.

