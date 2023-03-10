Fandango’s 2023 Oscar winners predictions

Watch Now
Fandango Correspondent, Nikki Novak, joined Inside South Florida to share her predictions for the 95th Academy Awards.

“Best Actor is neck and neck. Brendan Fraser and Austin Butler are going to be a photo finish,” says Novak. “They're going to go with the big bold performance. I'm choosing Austin Butler.”

Nominees for best actress in a leading role includes Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett.

“Michelle Yeoh has the last stretch momentum,” says Novak. “She's going to take it over Cate Blanchett.”

This year’s best picture category includes the blockbusters “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and “Everything Everywhere, All at Once.”

“There are a lot of people rooting for "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water,'” says Novak. “If you don't have “Everything Everywhere, All at Once” on your Oscar pool for best picture, I'm telling you to switch it.”

The 95th Academy Awards airs March 12th on ABC.

