Farm Share helps combat hunger throughout the state

Posted at 3:42 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28

For 30 years, Farm Share has answered the call to end hunger in South Florida. The group strives to make sure no person goes hungry, and no food goes wasted.

Stephen Shelley, CEO of Farm Share, says the percentage of those going hungry is higher during the pandemic than they usually are. Now they're about 65% higher than usual.

The state-wide food bank has 7 regional warehouses across the state to make sure every county can be served. They also help support other smaller food banks to further help the state.

