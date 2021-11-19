Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

FAT Village comes back to Fort Lauderdale

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:03 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 15:03:57-05

FAT Village is the original art walk in Fort Lauderdale, culturally enriching the greater community since the early 2000s. Rain or shine, art walks is always on, and here to tell us about the next monthly art walk is founder of FAT Village Art District Inc, Doug McCraw, and curator and managing director of contemporary African diaspora art, Ludlow Bailey.

FAT was founded when Doug started collecting art pieces about 35 years ago. He felt art and tech could come together to create a great environment and enrich the lives of others. This art walk will showcase Purvis Young, one of the most famous artists to come out of South Florida. His work is well known globally, so this is a rare opportunity to see some of his work up close and personal. The artwork focuses on South Florida history, especially on the Caribbean influence.

Art walk is on the last Saturday of every month, except for December, when it will be on a different date. Take a look at some of the artists here, and plan your visit to FAT Village.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors