FAT Village comes back to Fort Lauderdale

FAT Village is the original art walk in Fort Lauderdale, culturally enriching the greater community since the early 2000s. Rain or shine, art walks is always on, and here to tell us about the next monthly art walk is founder of FAT Village Art District Inc, Doug McCraw, and curator and managing director of contemporary African diaspora art, Ludlow Bailey.

FAT was founded when Doug started collecting art pieces about 35 years ago. He felt art and tech could come together to create a great environment and enrich the lives of others. This art walk will showcase Purvis Young, one of the most famous artists to come out of South Florida. His work is well known globally, so this is a rare opportunity to see some of his work up close and personal. The artwork focuses on South Florida history, especially on the Caribbean influence.

Art walk is on the last Saturday of every month, except for December, when it will be on a different date. Take a look at some of the artists here, and plan your visit to FAT Village.

