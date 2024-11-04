Watch Now
Father-Son Duo Transforms Heart Surgery with Groundbreaking Technique Recognized on "Grey’s Anatomy"

Dr. Joseph McGinn Jr. and his son, Dr. Joseph “JT” McGinn III, are more than just renowned South Florida surgeons—they’re a pioneering father-son team in the field of cardiac surgery. Dr. Joseph McGinn Jr. developed the innovative "minimally invasive coronary bypass," which has revolutionized traditional bypass surgery by allowing access through a small incision without the need to open the chest. This groundbreaking method has been featured on Grey's Anatomy, sparking widespread interest.

JT McGinn initially had no plans to follow in his father’s footsteps but was inspired by witnessing the transformative power of medicine firsthand. Today, he’s honing his skills under his father’s guidance, aiming to expand the reach of minimally invasive heart procedures to surgeons nationwide.

To learn more about the McGinns' work, check out resources at baptisthealth.net or follow @jtmcginnmd on Instagram.

