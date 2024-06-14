Father's Day Gift Guide: Perfect Picks to Wow Dad

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Hello Jon Salas. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Father's Day is just around the corner, and if you're still searching for that perfect gift, our friend and lifestyle expert Jon Salas joined Inside South Florida to share some fantastic ideas that are sure to impress.

PerfectDraft Beer Dispenser

Starting with a bang, Jon introduces the PerfectDraft Beer Dispenser. This gadget is a game-changer for any dad who loves a cold draft beer. PerfectDraft offers the experience of enjoying cold, flavorful draft beer right at home. The machine maintains beer at a refreshing 32 degrees and comes with a starter bundle priced at $299.99, which includes a six-liter keg of Stella Artois, Michelob Ultra, or LA Rubia. Additional keg options from brands like Leffe, Goose Island, and more are available. It's perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing at home. With convenient next-day delivery and a 30-day money-back guarantee, it's available at select Total Wine stores and online at ReserveBar. For more information, visit totalwine.com.

Aroma Retail Scent Machine

Next up is the Aroma Retail Scent Machine Travel, an innovative portable scent diffuser that fits in a cup holder and can scent up to 400 square feet. It's perfect for creating a personalized, aromatic environment wherever you go. With over 90 high-quality, non-toxic fragrances, it can instantly transport dad to his favorite vacation memory. One notable fragrance, "Speakeasy," offers a masculine blend of bourbon, mint, and leather. Priced at $89.92, it can be purchased at aromaretail.com, where scent samples are also available for trial.

The Salty Donut's Cacio e Pepe Donut

For the foodie dad, The Salty Donut is celebrating Father's Day with an indulgent treat inspired by the classic Italian dish, Cacio e Pepe. Available from June 14 to June 16, this brioche donut is priced at $4.40 and features black pepper cream, garlic butter, and grated Parmesan. It’s available for walk-in orders or through The Salty’s app. More details can be found at saltydonut.com.

Dining at Esmé Miami Beach

Treat dad to a special meal at Esmé Miami Beach, a boutique hotel on colorful Española Way. Following a $40 million renovation, Esmé offers 13 distinct food and beverage concepts. Enjoy happy hour daily from 4 to 6 PM with DJs on weekends, or take a mixology class at their 1920s speakeasy, El Salón. It’s the perfect spot for a memorable dining experience. For more information, vist esmehotel.com.

Manly Man Co. Beef Jerky

Finally, for a unique twist on the traditional bouquet, 1-800-Flowers offers the Manly Man Co. Beef Jerky Flower Bouquet. This savory treat includes eight to 12 jerky "stems" in a beer mug vase, making it a fun and delicious gift for any dad. It's available at 1800flowers.com.

Jon has certainly covered all bases with these thoughtful and exciting Father's Day gifts. For more information on these products and additional Father's Day ideas, follow Jon at hellojonsalas.com.