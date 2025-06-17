Father’s Day Gift Guide: Unique Ideas for Every Type of Dad, From Gamer to Go-Getter

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Western Digital, PLAUD.AI, and BIC. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

It’s time to ditch the cliché neckties and step up your Father’s Day game. This year, Inside South Florida sat down with Mike Bako, dad and Trends Editor for Daily National, to walk us through some of the hottest Father’s Day shopping trends and unique gift ideas that are sure to impress.

According to Bako, Father's Day 2024 is shaping up to be a record-breaker, with spending projected to reach $22 billion. That’s roughly $200 per shopper, driven by the desire to find personalized, meaningful, and practical gifts for the dads who do it all.

“This shows an evolving consumer preference. They're blending traditional sentiment with modern trends. People are looking for gifts that dads are actually going to use,” Bako shared.

WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive

Think video games are just for kids? Think again. Bako highlighted that gamer dads now make up about 20% of all gamers, and many are using gaming as a way to bond with their children.

The perfect gift for them? The WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive, offering a whopping 6 terabytes of storage, enough for around 150 games. “Dads won't have to choose what to delete when it comes time to downloading something new,” Bako said.

For more information, visit WesternDigital.com .

PLAUD Note Pin

For dads juggling multiple roles, like one local father earning his doctorate, working two jobs, and serving as a community advocate, Bako recommends the PLAUD Note, a wearable AI-powered voice note device.

“He's my busy modern father, but I want to keep him organized, and I wanted to make sure he's capturing ideas on the go,” said Bako. The device transcribes voice notes, pulls out key takeaways, and organizes them for easy access, like having a smart assistant clipped to your shirt.

For more information, visit PLAUD.AI .

BIC Flex 5 Sensitive Razor

If Dad prefers a clean, close shave without the irritation (especially in the Florida heat), Bako recommends upgrading his grooming kit with the new BIC Flex 5 Sensitive Razor.

Dermatologist-tested and designed with five long-lasting blades and a 40° pivoting head, this razor offers durability and precision—up to 13 shaves per cartridge. “It’s sleek, reliable, and it's a great upgrade for helping you look sharp and feel confident all summer long and beyond,” said Bako.