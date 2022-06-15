Father’s Day gift ideas from Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride

Father’s Day is just four days away, and that means for many of you, the frenzy to find the perfect gift is on. Lifestyle Expert, Josh McBride joined Inside South Florida to share how the key to finding a great gift could be “shoppers helping shoppers.”

The website slickdeals.net helps gift-givers find the best products at the best price.

“The best deals out there are from top retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and so many others. What's so great about it is you can set a Deal Alert,” says Josh. “When something goes on sale, they have a browser extension, and they have an app.” Check out slickdeals.net before you go out shopping for dad this year if you're trying to save a little bit of money.”

Josh shared a few of the best deals they have available right now.

”If your dad enjoys the finer things in life, regardless of the price point, the first one is Martell Cordon Bleu. I love it,” says McBride. “It's a one-of-a-kind extra old cognac. It's got spicy fruit notes. It's got roasted notes of mocha coffee and toasted almonds.”

If that’s cost-prohibitive, Jameson Black Barrel has an option to upgrade dad’s collection.

“This is the enriched version of an Irish whiskey, classic aged in double chard woodfire barrels,” says Josh. “This is going to give you butterscotch fudge creamy toffee. It’s delicious on the rocks or on its own.” The cost is $39, and you can buy it at local liquor stores.

Last up for drinks, Rabbit Hole Cavehill is a bourbon that any enthusiast will love.

“Rabbit Hole Cavehill is so good because it's an ultra-premium one-of-a-kind bourbon. It's so great because it's a tripled malt bourbon. It has honey, fresh apples, and you've got some spice in there. This is really for the dad who is the bourbon connoisseur,” says McBride. “If he loves bourbon, that is for him.”

For dads who like to stay in the kitchen, Josh advises checking out JC Penney, whether in-store or by visiting their online Father's Day shop at jcp.com.

“They have some great stuff for cooks, like this nice cast-iron frying pan set, which is great for the dad who likes to be active in the kitchen,” says McBride. “Check out the Father's Day Shop for other great ideas.”

This segment on Inside South Florida is paid for by JMM Consulting Group, LLC.