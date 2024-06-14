Father’s Day Gift Ideas: Grooming and Lawn Care Essentials

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by JMM Consulting. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Father's Day is just around the corner, and if you’re still searching for the perfect gift, we’ve got you covered with some top picks that are sure to impress. From personal grooming products to lawn care essentials, Josh McBride joined Inside South Florida to share gifts that will help dads look and feel their best.

The Shop Men’s Grooming Line

LeBron James and Maverick Carter's The Spring Hill Company have introduced The Shop Men's Grooming Line, offering a range of products designed to empower men to embrace personal care. Here are the must-have products from the line:



Face Wash: This invigorating, multifunctional product includes a natural exfoliant that is gentle enough for daily use. It’s perfect for refreshing and cleansing the skin every day.

Face Lotion: A simple yet effective moisturizer that provides hydration without the hassle. It quickly absorbs into the skin, replenishing moisture post-cleansing and shaving.

Shave Cream: Designed to cushion the skin for improved razor glide, this shave cream ensures a close shave while protecting against razor burn and razor bumps.

You can grab The Shop grooming line at Walmart, making it an easy and accessible gift option for Father’s Day. Visit walmart.com for more.

Sunday Lawn Kickstart

For the dad who loves spending time outdoors and takes pride in a lush lawn, Sunday’s Lawn Kickstart is the perfect gift. This easy-to-use hose-on lawn fertilizer simplifies the process of lawn care:



Lawn Kickstart: Simply attach to a hose and spray. It’s non-toxic and made with sustainably sourced ingredients that you can actually pronounce, such as seaweed, molasses, and iron.

Simply attach to a hose and spray. It’s non-toxic and made with sustainably sourced ingredients that you can actually pronounce, such as seaweed, molasses, and iron. Green Machine Lawn Fertilizer: After using Lawn Kickstart, maintain strong growth and a deep green color in your lawn with Green Machine fertilizer.

Sunday was started by two brothers who believed in better ingredients, better results, and better backyards. Their products are designed to make lawn care simple and effective, perfect for the dad who loves his yard. You can find Sunday’s products available nationwide at Target, Lowe’s, Walmart, and on their website, getsunday.com.

These thoughtful gifts are sure to make any dad feel special this Father’s Day. From grooming products that enhance personal care routines to lawn care essentials that keep the yard looking its best, there’s something here to suit every dad’s needs and interests. For more information, visit joshmcbrideworld.com.