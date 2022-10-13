FDA approves new over-the-counter hearing aids

Hearing loss can significantly impact your lifestyle. CEO for Lexie Hearing, Nic Klopper, joined Inside South Florida to share what newly released over-the-counter hearing aids mean to consumers.

“Consumers can purchase hearing aids over the counter. We're going to have our hearing aids available in over 11,000 storefronts nationwide and on the websites directly,” says Klopper. “You don't need a prescription or a referral. You can go into any store and no exam is needed.”

If you’re questioning if you’re suffering with hearing loss, Lexie Hearing offers hearing test on its website.

“A couple of signs that you might want to lookout for include asking people to regularly repeat themselves, turning up your TV to an uncomfortably loud level for the people around you or feeling strained after a long day of conversations with others because you're watching their lips carefully for those sentences,” says Klopper.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Lexie Hearing.