Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

FDA approves new over-the-counter hearing aids

Posted at 2:18 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 14:18:15-04

Hearing loss can significantly impact your lifestyle. CEO for Lexie Hearing, Nic Klopper, joined Inside South Florida to share what newly released over-the-counter hearing aids mean to consumers.

“Consumers can purchase hearing aids over the counter. We're going to have our hearing aids available in over 11,000 storefronts nationwide and on the websites directly,” says Klopper. “You don't need a prescription or a referral. You can go into any store and no exam is needed.”

If you’re questioning if you’re suffering with hearing loss, Lexie Hearing offers hearing test on its website.

“A couple of signs that you might want to lookout for include asking people to regularly repeat themselves, turning up your TV to an uncomfortably loud level for the people around you or feeling strained after a long day of conversations with others because you're watching their lips carefully for those sentences,” says Klopper.

For more information, visit LexieHearing.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Lexie Hearing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors