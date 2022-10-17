FDA-cleared Foreo’s Bear offers rejuvenating facelift at home

Lifestyle and Beauty Expert, Michelle Phillips, joined Inside South Florida to share a revolutionary at-home spa treatment to improve your skin’s appearance and reduce signs of aging.

“The Bear and Bear Mini by Foreo are the world's first FDA-cleared at-home medical microcurrent devices that deliver premium skincare results,” says Phillips. “The Bear is clinically-proven to significantly improve deep wrinkles, skin firmness and elasticity in just one week.”

The Bear is a personal trainer designed for the face.

“The Bear devices combine anti-aging microcurrent technology with a T-Sonic massage to safely and effectively train and tone over 65 muscles in your face,” says Phillips. “The microcurrent works to tone the muscles in your face and neck with pro-level power. Most importantly, it comes with an anti-shock system, which offers the most relaxing microcurrent treatment.”

For more information, visit Foreo.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by MP Productions.