Feeding South Florida: Bridging the Gap Between Hunger and Hope

Paco Vélez, CEO of Feeding South Florida, joined Inside South Florida to shed light on the organization's transformative work in the community. From distributing food to empowering families, Feeding South Florida is a cornerstone of support for those in need, especially during the holiday season.

Feeding South Florida is a partnership-driven organization committed to alleviating hunger and providing resources for long-term independence. At its core, the organization connects surplus food from donors to families in need while offering wraparound services such as:



Financial Literacy

Computer Literacy

Federal Benefits Enrollment

Workforce Training

By addressing immediate hunger needs and tackling root causes, Feeding South Florida helps families transition from needing assistance to achieving self-sufficiency.

As part of the Feeding America network, which includes 200 food banks nationwide, Feeding South Florida has been instrumental in aiding hurricane recovery efforts. Vélez highlighted their collaboration with sister food banks in Tampa, Sarasota, and Orlando to provide essential support to communities affected by recent hurricanes. The generosity of the South Florida community has been a driving force behind these efforts.

The holiday season is a pivotal time for Feeding South Florida. Key initiatives include:



Thanksgiving Boxes : Providing families with all the essentials for a warm holiday meal.

: Providing families with all the essentials for a warm holiday meal. Community Events: From food distribution events to engaging 5K runs, there are numerous ways to bring people together while supporting the cause.

There are many ways the South Florida community can get involved:

Volunteer: Join one of their 10 weekly shifts, available Tuesday through Saturday, with additional Sunday shifts during the holidays. Donate Funds: Every dollar donated provides four meals for families in need. Visit Their Website: Explore opportunities and learn more at FeedingSouthFlorida.org.

For Vélez, the work is deeply personal. "I light up because I see families and know the struggles they face. They're so close to getting over the hump. Anyone in this community who's ever been successful has always had help…, and that is what we provide for our families" he shared. His passion reflects Feeding South Florida's mission of creating meaningful change, one meal at a time.

Feeding South Florida is a testament to the power of community support. Whether through volunteering, donating, or spreading the word, everyone can contribute to ensuring no one in South Florida goes hungry.