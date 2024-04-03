Feeding South Florida Talks Hunger Relief Strategies and Community Engagement

Feeding South Florida, under the leadership of CEO and President Paco Velez, continues its mission to alleviate hunger in the region through innovative programs and community engagement. In a recent interview with Inside South Florida, Velez provides valuable insights into the organization's initiatives and the upcoming Outrun Hunger 5K event.

At its core, Feeding South Florida functions as a food bank, bridging the gap between food donors and individuals in need. Velez emphasizes the organization's commitment to addressing hunger in diverse communities by providing not only food assistance but also essential wraparound services. "We want to make sure that there's food on the table...[and] move families from a place of needing assistance to a place of independence," he states.

Reflecting on his personal journey, Velez shares his lifelong dedication to service, citing experiences as an altar boy and his time at Walmart as formative influences. "Service was really my calling...as well as solving puzzles and challenges," he remarks, highlighting his passion for making a positive impact on others' lives.

Feeding South Florida's upcoming Outrun Hunger 5K event, scheduled for April 6 in Hollywood Beach, presents an opportunity for community members to support the organization's mission while enjoying a scenic run along the waterfront. Velez extends a challenge to participants, inviting them to join him in the race.

In addition to the 5K event, Velez encourages individuals to engage with Feeding South Florida through volunteering, donations, or participation in upcoming fundraisers like Tacos and Tequila on May 4.

For those seeking more information on Feeding South Florida's initiatives or wishing to contribute to the cause, Velez directs them to the organization's website, FeedingSouthFlorida.org.