Feeding South Florida's community kitchen keeps several fed

Feeding South Florida is a member of Feeding America where they act as a food bank that rescues from those who have it and give to those who need it. For years Feeding South Florida has been the largest and most efficient food bank serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties.

The organization also supports 25% of the state's food insecure population. Before the pandemic, Feeding South Florida distributed food through innovative direct-service programs and through a network of nonprofit partner agencies. We visited the community kitchen at the Palm Beach branch in Boyton Beach.

Since 2016, the 25,000 sq foot site was designed to serve Palm Beach county’s current and future food system needs. The kitchen holds top of the line appliances and everything needed to prepare nutritious meals.

In the next couple of weeks, we’ll highlight great programs that are offered from FSF through the Community Kitchen.

If you want to know more information, you can head on over to feedingsouthflorida.Org