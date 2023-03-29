Feeding South Florida’s Outrun Hunger 5K is April 8th

Feeding South Florida CEO, Paco Velez, joined Inside South Florida to share why you should participate in their 12th Annual Outrun Hunger 5K event.

“Please support Feeding South Florida and the 1.1 million families that we serve. For every dollar provided, we can provide four meals for our families,” says Velez. “It's a great day to wake up early in the morning and watch the sun rise over the water and join a lot of like-minded individuals helping our families.”

For more information, visit FeedingSouthFlorida.org/runFLL