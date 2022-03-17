Feel confident in your skin with the new clothing line by Nina Parker

Emmy nominated Queen of nighttime TV, Nina Parker, joined us to talk about her new clothing line. Available at Macy’s, the Nina Parker Collection flaunts a new denim collection that is body inclusive. The collection includes boyfriend cut, skinny jeans, and more. Nina says most of them come with a power mesh inside to really hold you together.

“It doesn’t feel good to go into a store and not have anything fit you” Nina says. “Shopping for plus size clothing can be a sport. It makes me happy to give women options they feel good about.”

The motto of Nina’s line is “my worth is not determined by my waist.” Nina says “I just wanted women to see that tag and know that they're in a safe place. You’re being seen by a designer that understands how you feel.”

To check out Nina’s clothing line visit Macys.com or follow her on Instagram at @TheNinaParker

