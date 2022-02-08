Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Feel the love with these Valentine's Day gifts

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 11:37 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 11:37:18-05

Paul Zahn is a fashion expert, mixologist, and all-around great guy, so of course, he's here to help us all decide what to get that special someone for Valentine's Day.

First up is a fun Galentine's Day gift from Olay. The beauty company is celebrating the International Day of Women and Girls in Science with a limited edition galactic jar of their Retinol24 + Peptide Night Face Moisturizer. Using it at night will leave your skin looking bright and plump in the morning.

It's not Valentine's Day without the chocolate. Ferrero Rocher has great gift set options, including festive heart-shaped boxes. There are different sizes and different delicious flavors available for all the sets.

Stay at home with your sweetheart and make some great drinks. Paul recommends adding a shot of espresso to a shot of Licor 43, which got its name from the 43 high-quality ingredients in its recipe. You can also make a mini beer using a shot of Licor 43 and then a shot of the Horchata, which is vegan.

To get extra festive with decorations and a cute outfit head to JC Penney. There are affordable decorations that look so nice you'll want to keep them up year-round, and clothing for the whole family.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors