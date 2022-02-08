Feel the love with these Valentine's Day gifts

Paul Zahn is a fashion expert, mixologist, and all-around great guy, so of course, he's here to help us all decide what to get that special someone for Valentine's Day.

First up is a fun Galentine's Day gift from Olay. The beauty company is celebrating the International Day of Women and Girls in Science with a limited edition galactic jar of their Retinol24 + Peptide Night Face Moisturizer. Using it at night will leave your skin looking bright and plump in the morning.

It's not Valentine's Day without the chocolate. Ferrero Rocher has great gift set options, including festive heart-shaped boxes. There are different sizes and different delicious flavors available for all the sets.

Stay at home with your sweetheart and make some great drinks. Paul recommends adding a shot of espresso to a shot of Licor 43, which got its name from the 43 high-quality ingredients in its recipe. You can also make a mini beer using a shot of Licor 43 and then a shot of the Horchata, which is vegan.

To get extra festive with decorations and a cute outfit head to JC Penney. There are affordable decorations that look so nice you'll want to keep them up year-round, and clothing for the whole family.