Female entrepreneur motivational tips

Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 17, 2023
COO and Founder of Cymbiotika, Durana Elmi, joined Inside South Florida to share what female business owners can do to rise above the naysayers.

“You've got to believe in yourself. You've got to find that intersection between what you're passionate about, and what you are great at,” says Elmi. “Surround yourself with like-minded women and have a great mentor-mentee relationship with those that you respect and that are already in the position that you want to be in.” 

