Fenstersheib Law Group Keep Thanksgiving Tradition Alive with Turkey Giveaway

Attorneys Robert and Stephanie Fenstersheib joined Inside South Florida to share details about their family’s annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway, a heartfelt initiative aimed at helping local families celebrate the holidays with a traditional meal.

What is the Turkey Giveaway?

The event, sponsored by Fenstersheib Law Group and started by their father, is a way to ensure that no family in their community goes without a Thanksgiving dinner. The giveaway provides free turkeys to families who might otherwise struggle to afford a large holiday meal.

“We decided to keep that tradition going, because we saw how much it has affected the community, and how many people just enjoy being out there helping,” Robert shared.

Event Details:

Date: November 20

November 20 Time: 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM (or earlier, depending on demand)

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM (or earlier, depending on demand) Location: Hallandale High School

Hallandale High School Details: Approximately 200 turkeys will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Due to high demand, attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as turkeys often run out quickly.

A Community Effort

Robert and Stephanie extended their gratitude to the Hallandale Police Athletic League (PAL) and Hallandale High School for their ongoing support.

“Without the two of you, it would be very difficult to pull this off… and our volunteers come out and they help us move a lot of turkeys, because those things do get heavy,” Robert added.

This annual event exemplifies the spirit of giving and the power of community support during the holiday season. For those looking to join the effort or learn more, visit Hallandale Magnet High School on November 20 to experience the joy of giving back.