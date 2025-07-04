Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Festive Cocktails Bring Red, White, and Booze to Oceanic’s Fourth of July Bash

Inside South Florida kept the party going with a flavorful Fourth of July cocktail demo courtesy of Tia Costlett from Oceanic, the Pompano Beach Pier hotspot known for its stunning views, live music, and unbeatable fireworks vantage point.

To match the patriotic energy of the holiday, Oceanic is serving up three custom cocktails designed to be as festive as they are refreshing: the Red Rocket Margarita (tequila-based with a strawberry twist), the Firecracker Cocktail (a tropical rum drink), and the standout Berry Blast, a vibrant vodka lemonade enhanced with blue curaçao and fresh berries.

Tia walked viewers through how to recreate the drinks at home, using simple ingredients like fresh lemon juice, agave, simple syrup, and plenty of patriotic flair. But if you're looking to skip the prep and enjoy the party, Oceanic is hosting its Liberty and Libations event right on the pier, complete with VIP access, live music, and unbeatable views of the Pompano Beach fireworks.

Want to join the fun? Visit www.oceanicpompano.com or find tickets on Facebook or Resy. But hurry because seats for this beachfront celebration are going fast.

