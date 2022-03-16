Fidelity explains how they’re helping women make noise in the world of investing

Women’s History Month is a time to celebrate women in all aspects. Lorna Kapusta, Head of Women Investors and Customer Engagement, Fidelity Investments, stopped by Inside South Florida to tell us how women can make some noise in the world of investing.

“We learned that young women are investing nearly a decade earlier than their older counterparts,” says Lorna. “It’s great news because having the opportunity to have your money work hard for you and achieve its potential growth is just amazing.”

“What we're seeing is that younger women are actively investing with their purpose. They’re looking to fund their lifestyle or do greater good in the overall environment,” according to Kapusta. “Women are investing a higher percentage into environmental or social governance products and what those do is enable you to do is achieve greatest potential growth.”

Women are realizing that starting by investing small with a purpose and starting early as possible is the best recipe for success.

“The first thing is many believe that they need a lot of money to get started. The reality is that you can start with as little as a dollar, fidelity has no minimums to get started,” Kapusta said. “Fidelity is celebrating Women's History Month with events and workshops. We’re bringing Fidelity experts to talk money and careers. We’re providing the why and how with actionable steps and it's not only for Fidelity customers. You can start small and learn and feel comfortable that you’re on track to achieve you best potential.”

Visit Fidelity.com for more information.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Fidelity Investments