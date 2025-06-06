FIFA Club World Cup Brings Global Soccer Icons to Miami

With Father's Day around the corner, soccer-loving dads are in for a treat: the FIFA Club World Cup is kicking off in the United States for the very first time and matches will be played right here in South Florida at Hard Rock Stadium.

From June 14 to July 13, the expanded tournament will feature 32 of the world’s top club teams competing across 12 U.S. cities for a brand-new trophy. Among the teams vying for the title: English powerhouse Manchester City, led by legendary coach Pep Guardiola.

“The best of the best from around the world play across 11 cities for one brand new trophy,” said Guardiola. “This is why we love football.”

While the competition is fierce, Guardiola emphasized that it's not just about the trophy, it's about connecting the world through sport.

“Normally, when I start a competition, I don’t want to go in thinking, “We’re going to win,” but it would be nice, I can’t deny that,” he said. “Of course, there are 31 other teams that want the same thing. It’s not always the same style, there are different visions, different types of players, different cultures. And that’s nice.”

The tournament will showcase world-class talent and is expected to draw thousands of fans, making it one of the most anticipated sporting events of the summer, and a perfect gift idea for Father's Day.